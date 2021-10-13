How study drew up what makes for basic living standard in Singapore

Is it possible for Singaporeans from diverse socio-economic backgrounds to come together to set a universal baseline for needs?

Can people who have different levels of income and wealth, whose social positions and roles differ, and their everyday lives and habits therefore diverge, find consensus about what a basic standard of living should entail? Will they be able to agree that "yes, this is a basic need" and "no, this is not a need, more of a luxury"? How could people articulate and agree on the needs every person living in Singapore today has?