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How smart does my fridge need to be?

In an age of cyberattacks and malfunctioning technology, dumb appliances are starting to look like the clever choice.

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View of an empty refrigerator after a cyberattack targeted refrigeration systems at French supermarket chains on Oct 13, causing food losses and fires at several stores. The placard reads “Important information. Our store has been hacked, and our refrigeration system has been affected.”

An empty refrigerator after a cyberattack targeted refrigeration systems at French supermarket chains on Oct 13, causing food losses and fires at several stores.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Robert Shrimsley

I’m not sure it is entirely down to the recent cyberattack that ruined the food in the smart fridges of around 700 French supermarkets by raising their temperature until the contents started to cook. But suddenly there seems a lot to be said for dumb devices. 

In general, I am all for embracing new technology. But even before the hack, I felt a certain cynicism about so-called smart devices, especially when it comes to household appliances. 

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.