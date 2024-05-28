How Singapore can show that it is no fluke

History is replete with examples where an event could easily have had a different outcome.

Indeed, in the book Fluke: Chance, Chaos, and Why Everything We Do Matters, the author Brian Klass expounds on the concept of flukes – where small, random occurrences can create change to an entire state of affairs.

He cites an example of how a twist of fate helped one city in Japan escape the atomic bomb to the detriment of another city.

During World War II, the Americans had dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, and were intending to drop a second bomb on the city of Kokura. But when the B-29 bomber flew towards the city, once an ancient castle town, clouds obscured the target and the pilot could not drop the payload. Thwarted, he flew south to Nagasaki, which became the scene of destruction instead.

The incident apparently led to the term “Kokura’s luck” being coined – to describe escaping a huge calamity without even being aware of it.

The fate of Singapore could also have easily turned out rather differently. I reflected on this as I watched the leadership handover from Mr Lee Hsien Loong to Mr Lawrence Wong a fortnight ago.

Despite the turbulence of the separation from Malaysia, our lack of natural resources and the withdrawal of British military forces, Singapore progressed to become a strong and stable country – and remains so to this day.

Consider the record under Mr Lee’s leadership in the past 20 years, during which we have made improvements in various indicators of success.

The economy has experienced significant growth, with gross domestic product per capita rising from $54,795 in 2004 to $89,945 today, and the creation of quality jobs across various sectors. Incomes have also increased substantially, with median gross monthly income from work in nominal terms more than doubling from $2,326 to $5,197.

At the same time, society has become more inclusive, with the introduction of policies to ensure all children have a strong start, and all seniors have peace of mind as they age. The average annual government transfers per household member among resident households in nominal terms have gone up from $1,674 to $6,371. Income inequality has also eased, after accounting for government transfers and taxes, with the Gini coefficient, which measures income disparity, decreasing from 0.42 to 0.37.

The country has also undergone a remarkable physical transformation. Iconic developments such as Gardens by the Bay and Jewel at Changi have been complemented by improvements in liveability.

The number of HDB flats has increased from 878,000 to 1,126,000, the MRT and LRT networks have expanded from 128km to 259km, and park connectors and cycling paths have grown from 55km to 600km.

With these indicators, the ineluctable conclusion is that Singapore had needed more than just Kokura’s luck.

Making its own luck?

Some may conclude that Singapore had simply benefited from a fluke in its early days, by way of founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew and his team somehow finding themselves in the same milieu from a region that contained 200 million people then, and emerging on the same tiny island in South-east Asia.

But while it may be true that there was some element of fortuitousness, it is not unfair to say that Singapore had made the best out of a bad hand at the start by making its own luck.

Thinking and planning for the long term has been a crucial aspect of Singapore’s governance, allowing the Government to identify problems before they arise so as to take steps to mitigate them.