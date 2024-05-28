How Singapore can show that it is no fluke

History is replete with examples where an event could easily have had a different outcome.
Indeed, in the book Fluke: Chance, Chaos, and Why Everything We Do Matters, the author Brian Klass expounds on the concept of flukes – where small, random occurrences can create change to an entire state of affairs.
He cites an example of how a twist of fate helped one city in Japan escape the atomic bomb to the detriment of another city.
During World War II, the Americans had dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, and were intending to drop a second bomb on the city of Kokura. But when the B-29 bomber flew towards the city, once an ancient castle town, clouds obscured the target and the pilot could not drop the payload. Thwarted, he flew south to Nagasaki, which became the scene of destruction instead.
The incident apparently led to the term “Kokura’s luck” being coined – to describe escaping a huge calamity without even being aware of it.
The fate of Singapore could also have easily turned out rather differently. I reflected on this as I watched the leadership handover from Mr Lee Hsien Loong to Mr Lawrence Wong a fortnight ago.
Despite the turbulence of the separation from Malaysia, our lack of natural resources and the withdrawal of British military forces, Singapore progressed to become a strong and stable country – and remains so to this day.
Consider the record under Mr Lee’s leadership in the past 20 years, during which we have made improvements in various indicators of success.
The economy has experienced significant growth, with gross domestic product per capita rising from $54,795 in 2004 to $89,945 today, and the creation of quality jobs across various sectors. Incomes have also increased substantially, with median gross monthly income from work in nominal terms more than doubling from $2,326 to $5,197.
At the same time, society has become more inclusive, with the introduction of policies to ensure all children have a strong start, and all seniors have peace of mind as they age. The average annual government transfers per household member among resident households in nominal terms have gone up from $1,674 to $6,371. Income inequality has also eased, after accounting for government transfers and taxes, with the Gini coefficient, which measures income disparity, decreasing from 0.42 to 0.37.
The country has also undergone a remarkable physical transformation. Iconic developments such as Gardens by the Bay and Jewel at Changi have been complemented by improvements in liveability.
The number of HDB flats has increased from 878,000 to 1,126,000, the MRT and LRT networks have expanded from 128km to 259km, and park connectors and cycling paths have grown from 55km to 600km.
With these indicators, the ineluctable conclusion is that Singapore had needed more than just Kokura’s luck.
Making its own luck?
Some may conclude that Singapore had simply benefited from a fluke in its early days, by way of founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew and his team somehow finding themselves in the same milieu from a region that contained 200 million people then, and emerging on the same tiny island in South-east Asia.
But while it may be true that there was some element of fortuitousness, it is not unfair to say that Singapore had made the best out of a bad hand at the start by making its own luck.
Thinking and planning for the long term has been a crucial aspect of Singapore’s governance, allowing the Government to identify problems before they arise so as to take steps to mitigate them.
Governance in the nation’s earlier days was also characterised by strong regulation, which allowed the Government to roll out major initiatives such as the public housing programme to house a large swathe of the population and an industrialisation programme to attract foreign investments – laying the foundation for the city’s transformation from Third World to First.
In this way, we reduced uncertainty and increased predictability, so as to mitigate fluke events that can be adverse in nature.
The degree of planning that clearly went into the leadership transition, 20 years in the making, says it all.
The search for a successor had started the day Mr Lee took over in August 2004, and culminated in the ceremony on May 15, when some 900 guests, from high-ranking officials to individuals in everyday jobs, gathered at the Istana’s lawn to witness Mr Wong being sworn in.
Those with a long enough memory would have had a sense of deja vu as they recalled the similar pomp and pageantry of 20 years ago. For it was on that very lawn that Mr Lee was inaugurated as Singapore’s third prime minister.
Though there were some starts and stops in the succession process – Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat was first chosen as the fourth-generation leader but stepped aside in 2021 to pave the way for someone with a longer runway to lead – the overall signal that was conveyed on the day of the handover was that of a picture of stability over the years, from the first handover, to now, the third.
The message to Singapore’s stakeholders, from citizens to conglomerates, is that it is business as usual and Singapore’s success is set to continue. Can we keep it this way?
Ripples of change
On the outside, Singapore’s new leaders face a world in flux, changing at a speed far faster than during the last leadership transition in 2004.
In such a world, ostensibly insignificant changes elsewhere have higher likelihoods of disrupting the state of affairs in Singapore in an instant. Dr Klass posited that in an interconnected and interdependent world, just one mistake in the system can send ripples to its extremities. He cited the example of a stock trader in London in 2010 who decided to manipulate the markets and, in five minutes, wiped out a trillion dollars of value.
The unipolar world order that provided peace and stability after the Cold War is giving way to an uncertain multipolar one, with great powers fighting for supremacy.
The international economic model, of which Singapore has been a beneficiary, is also undergoing profound transformation, with the world entering what some have described as a period of deglobalisation.
For the new leaders, it means governing with the ground shifting under their feet.
PM Wong, at his inauguration, warned that these transitions will “likely stretch for years, if not decades”.
“As a small country, we cannot escape these powerful cross-currents. As an open economy, our livelihoods will be hit when multilateralism fractures. As a diverse society, we will be vulnerable to external influences that tug us in different directions,” he said.
“We must brace ourselves to these new realities and adapt to a messier, riskier and more violent world.”
Singapore throws up challenges of its own – as a city-state that is home to six million people, slightly more than two-thirds of whom are citizens and permanent residents, and with a society that is multiracial, multireligious and multicultural.
Lots of variables
Given the complexities of the operating environment, our Government has already recognised that it has to change how it operates.
There is a recognition that issues like climate change do not have clear-cut solutions, and a process of co-creation is needed to generate ideas to solve a given problem at hand.
We are seeing this implemented in the form of more consultations and communication with the public. For example, the SG Partnerships Office, a key plank of the Forward Singapore exercise Mr Wong helmed before he took over as prime minister, was launched in January this year to help connect people who have ideas and want to work with the Government to funding, resources and the right agencies.
During his inauguration speech, Mr Wong also promised to “engage and maximise the combined energies, imaginations and strengths of all Singaporeans” in taking the nation forward in this dangerous and troubled world.
As Mr Peter Ho, senior adviser to the Centre for Strategic Futures and former head of the civil service, described in a 2019 speech, the challenge for Singapore is that it is a complex human system, home to millions of people, whom he describes as agents.
“The people interact with each other in ways that are very often out of sight and mostly unpredictable. Machines add another layer of complexity,” he said. Outcomes become unpredictable and are revealed only when they happen.
An indeterminate number of variables can come into play in making policy choices. It also points to how a top-down, regulation-heavy approach may need to be leavened by other approaches.
This complex environment may mean that our best efforts to plan for contingencies may not produce the results we hope for.
An individual’s agency
Yet, it also means that individual actions, no matter how small, can make a difference to the entire system.
My colleague Chua Mui Hoong, in a recent column about reversing the me-first instincts of Singaporeans, wrote about how Singapore can be a better society if people can “stop maximising the limits of what their wealth and privilege can buy so they win the game of life, and instead use their power and influence to help level up the playing field for others”.
For instance, she suggested that rich property investors might want to think twice before outbidding home buyers who are trying to get into the market for the first time.
In a complex environment, all of our individual actions become more consequential.
And it is not as if we have no playbook for this.
Covid-19 is an example of how the Government and the public worked together to deal with an issue that continued to evolve in a dynamic way over a prolonged period of time.
For instance, the combined behaviour of Singaporeans at the time, in following the health authorities’ rules and putting on masks, gave rise to the society-wide effect of reducing infections and led to a low death rate compared with many other countries.
The Government rolled out policy, and we also did our part by complying with the infection control measures, even at personal cost to ourselves, but for the greater good.
To participate purposefully in this era of complexity, I would argue that we also need to be able to not just contribute, but also do so constructively – this means that we learn to think like policymakers in our own spheres.
For example, we need to be aware of issues like confirmation bias and recency effect, so we can assess and respond rationally to the events of the day.
On their part, Singapore’s leaders can encourage collaboration by making it safe for people to challenge the status quo, take risks and share different viewpoints. This will allow us to collectively come up with new ways of thinking and working together, so we can be more adaptable.
At the same time, we will need the steadying hand of the Government to steer collaboration for it to be effective, especially when there may be a lack of agreement.
While flukes mean that we cannot avoid black swan events such as Covid-19 from happening, our response can really define the nature of the outcome.
As Mr Wong said when he became our fourth prime minister: “Covid was a baptism of fire for me and my team.
“It reinforced my conviction that our exceptional performance as a nation lies not in any one person or any single institution, but in how well we can work together as one Team Singapore.”
In the next chapter of the Singapore story, this is what might keep our success going – and enable us to say at the next handover ceremony that Singapore’s success is no fluke.