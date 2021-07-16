For Subscribers
How Singapore can sharpen its innovative edge
Speaking at an Institute of Policy Studies lecture on Wednesday, Monetary Authority of Singapore managing director Ravi Menon focused on the reasons why the country needs to build up an innovative economy and some ways that can be done. Here are edited excerpts from his lecture.
In today's lecture, I will focus on what it means to be an innovative economy.
Our labour force participation rates are now amongst the highest globally; further gains will be limited. Assuming no net migration and no increase in foreign workers, the overall labour force will decline gradually from next year onwards. This means it can no longer contribute to GDP growth.