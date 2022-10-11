Interfering elders

How retired party officials make themselves heard in China

Under Xi Jinping, their influence is dwindling

Updated
Published
5 min ago
Mr Song Ping was too young in the 1980s to have been counted among the "immortals" - a jocular term used at the time to describe Communist Party of China veterans who were playing a big role in politics despite having retired. Perhaps he deserves the title now. At 105 years old, he is still going strong, making him the doyen of the 20 or so former members of the Politburo Standing Committee - the apex of party power - who are still alive. Those fit enough are expected to appear at the next five-yearly party congress that starts on Oct 16. How much do such elders matter today?

Like his fellow retired grandees, Mr Song seldom speaks in public. So when video footage of him addressing a charitable foundation emerged online in September, it caused a stir on Chinese social media and overseas Chinese news sites. Some tried to portray it as a rebuke to China's leader, Mr Xi Jinping. They quoted Mr Song saying that the only path forward was "reform and opening" - bywords for the economic liberalisation launched by Deng Xiaoping in 1979, which has regressed under Mr Xi. That is probably wishful thinking. The footage provides no evidence that Mr Song uttered those words. Even if he did, Mr Xi has used the same phrase. Mr Song is known as a staunch conservative.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 11, 2022, with the headline How retired party officials make themselves heard in China. Subscribe

