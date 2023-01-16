How old is old? The growing health gap between rich and poor seniors that is testing governments

We can’t keep putting off the day of reckoning. That’s French President Emmanuel Macron’s message to French voters who – understandably – don’t want him to raise their pension age.

He’s late to the party: Most other European leaders have already wrestled with this horror. But they’ve barely begun to realise the extent to which the social contract is being ripped apart because of the growing gulf between citizens who are hale and hearty at 70 and embarrassed about their free bus pass, and those who are “old”.