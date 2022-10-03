How Leninism conquered British politics

"The worse, the better" is an old Leninist creed. Vladimir Lenin stole the concept from Nikolay Chernyshevsky, a 19th-century Russian author who spelt out his world view in the novel, What Is To Be Done? Lenin read it five times in one summer and named his own manifesto after it. Others are less keen. Author Martin Amis labelled it "insuperably talentless" and yet "the most influential novel of all time". It still is. The nihilistic cynicism that shaped Russia's miserable 20th century now rules British politics.

A Leninist fervour has gripped many of Britain's leaders. For things to improve, runs this strand of thinking, they must first become so dreadful people are driven into action. It starts with the new government. Ms Liz Truss, the new Prime Minister, has suffered a catastrophic start to her time in office. Markets have plunged, along with the party's ratings; one poll puts the Conservatives a staggering 33 points behind Labour.