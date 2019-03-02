ByInvitation

How Kim Jong Un gambled and lost

Narushige Michishita For The Straits Times
Published
Mar 2, 2019, 5:00 am SGT

The North Korean leader miscalculated Trump's desperation for a successful summit

In a surprise turn of events, the Trump-Kim summit meeting in Hanoi on Thursday fell apart despite the hype about what it might yield. A planned working lunch of foie gras, snowfish and candied ginseng did not get served as both leaders abruptly left the Metropole Hotel, where they were supposed to have sealed a deal. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un maintained a poker face as he left.

Shortly after, US President Donald Trump provided the reason for the breakdown in talks. "It was all about the sanctions... Basically, they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety, and we couldn't do that.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 02, 2019, with the headline 'How Kim Jong Un gambled and lost'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

