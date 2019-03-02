How Kim Jong Un gambled and lost

In a surprise turn of events, the Trump-Kim summit meeting in Hanoi on Thursday fell apart despite the hype about what it might yield. A planned working lunch of foie gras, snowfish and candied ginseng did not get served as both leaders abruptly left the Metropole Hotel, where they were supposed to have sealed a deal. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un maintained a poker face as he left.

Shortly after, US President Donald Trump provided the reason for the breakdown in talks. "It was all about the sanctions... Basically, they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety, and we couldn't do that.