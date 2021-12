(FINANCIAL TIMES) - Mr Li Yanbo began searching for an international school in Asia as soon as his son Zhilun was born.

A Chinese businessman who works in the IT sector, Mr Li eventually chose a British school on South Korea's subtropical island of Jeju over schools in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Singapore. Two years ago, he bought a house on Jeju and moved from China with his son, now a seventh grader at the island's North London Collegiate School (NLCS).