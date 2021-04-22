How India allowed the virus to overwhelm it

Complacency and lack of preparation by the government pushed the country into crisis

Health workers and relatives with the body of a Covid-19 victim at a New Delhi crematorium yesterday. As the number of cases dropped significantly in mid-February, the Indian government and policymakers prematurely declared victory over the pandemic. PHOTO: REUTERS
Ramanan Laxminarayan
  • Published
    1 hour ago
NEW DELHI • A lethal, fast-paced second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has brought India's healthcare system to the verge of collapse and is putting millions of lives and livelihoods at risk.

On Sunday and Monday, the country recorded more than 270,000 and 259,000 Covid-19 cases, respectively, a staggering increase from about 11,000 cases a day in the second week of February. Reported coronavirus infections shot up from about 20,000 a day in mid-March to more than 200,000 by the middle of this month.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 22, 2021, with the headline 'How India allowed the virus to overwhelm it'. Subscribe
