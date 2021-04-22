How India allowed the virus to overwhelm it

NEW DELHI • A lethal, fast-paced second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has brought India's healthcare system to the verge of collapse and is putting millions of lives and livelihoods at risk.

On Sunday and Monday, the country recorded more than 270,000 and 259,000 Covid-19 cases, respectively, a staggering increase from about 11,000 cases a day in the second week of February. Reported coronavirus infections shot up from about 20,000 a day in mid-March to more than 200,000 by the middle of this month.