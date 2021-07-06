How heatwaves became climate change's silent killer

It is hardly news any more that heat records are being broken every summer. We knew this would happen in a warming world - and so it has.

What is striking about the news coverage of the heatwave that has recently scorched parts of North America is a general hesitancy to link it to climate change. This is particularly galling when science has shown that every heatwave we experience is now made more intense by human-induced global warming. Every single one. Including last week's.