How heatwaves became climate change's silent killer

More than floods or droughts, soaring temperatures chart the impact of humans on the environment

Friederike Otto
A man entering the Hillcrest Community Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia, to cool off during the extreme hot weather in the Canadian province last week. The writer says that what is striking about the news coverage of the most recent heatwave in
A man entering the Hillcrest Community Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia, to cool off during the extreme hot weather in the Canadian province last week. The writer says that what is striking about the news coverage of the most recent heatwave in North America is a general hesitancy to link it to climate change.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

It is hardly news any more that heat records are being broken every summer. We knew this would happen in a warming world - and so it has.

What is striking about the news coverage of the heatwave that has recently scorched parts of North America is a general hesitancy to link it to climate change. This is particularly galling when science has shown that every heatwave we experience is now made more intense by human-induced global warming. Every single one. Including last week's.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 06, 2021, with the headline 'How heatwaves became climate change's silent killer'. Subscribe
Topics: 