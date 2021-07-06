For Subscribers
How heatwaves became climate change's silent killer
More than floods or droughts, soaring temperatures chart the impact of humans on the environment
It is hardly news any more that heat records are being broken every summer. We knew this would happen in a warming world - and so it has.
What is striking about the news coverage of the heatwave that has recently scorched parts of North America is a general hesitancy to link it to climate change. This is particularly galling when science has shown that every heatwave we experience is now made more intense by human-induced global warming. Every single one. Including last week's.