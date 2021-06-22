How governments can avoid enabling ransom attacks by hackers
Efforts to reclaim extorted money must go hand in hand with regulations on insurance coverage for ransoms
The recent announcement that US law enforcement officials had managed to recover US$2.3 million (S$3.1 million) of the roughly US$4.4 million ransom that Colonial Pipeline paid hackers was a welcome development. But it also raises questions about who should bear the costs of ransom payments as the threat of online extortion grows.
The Colonial Pipeline ransom retrieval sends a strong message to American companies that are hacked that the government can help. This will, hopefully, encourage victims to report these attacks to the authorities.