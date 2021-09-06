How Gen Z can save the CBD and business parks
We need to transform our city centre and business hubs into youth-oriented innovation nuclei to catalyse new ideas, ensure 24/7 vibrancy, diversity and resilience.
Over coffee with an old school classmate, I suggested that given how Covid-19 lockdowns caused the Central Business District (CBD) and business hubs to turn into ghost towns, the Government will need to greater incentivise more residential housing in the city centre. This "living, working and playing" will give food and beverage and retail businesses a better chance to survive if we are forced to lock down again in future.
He agreed, then added: "But if we want to embed 24/7 vibrancy in our business hubs and develop true innovation clusters to build the next biotech unicorn, or develop a vaccine for the next Covid variant, we need to inject an X-factor that is missing in our CBD and business hubs."