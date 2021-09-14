For Subscribers
By Invitation
How firm is Biden's commitment to be Asia-Pacific's top dog?
Some US analysts say American dominance is unsustainable against China's rise. However, the Biden administration is resisting calls for restraint - for now.
Under the pressure of burgeoning Chinese power, American strategists are debating whether the United States should continue trying to be the strongest and most influential power in the Asia-Pacific region.
Advocates of maintaining US pre-eminence argue that it is essential for America's prosperity and security. US influence preserves regional peace and prevents the emergence of threats to the US homeland. American leadership also upholds liberal norms, rules and institutions, they say.