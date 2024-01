Mr Ron DeSantis’ campaign ended, as it began, on X. His live launch event was meant to show how au fait with the future the Florida governor was. Instead the glitchy launch turned into the equivalent of dad dancing.

Mr DeSantis took no such chances with his withdrawal from the Republican primary, which he announced in a video posted on the same platform. As a final act of self-degradation he endorsed Donald Trump, who has been bullying him for months about his height and his table manners.