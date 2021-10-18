How does a seven-day work week sound to you?

Here's a question. Mr Jelly is a mid-ranking manager at a forward-facing company whose workforce has been working remotely for the best part of 18 months. Currently his staff are looking for more amenable solutions to the new office comeback: ideally a working schedule that works for them.

Sophie has moved out to live in the country and would like to "compress" her working hours so that she can complete her five-day work week in four days. Trevor, a new father, wants to work from 6am to 3pm. Letitia is working from Buenos Aires, and likes to put in a flexi-schedule as and when it suits her: She tends to catch up on her e-mails and send over pitches for discussion on a Sunday because that's just the way she likes to roll.