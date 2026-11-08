How do you pay bosses of AI agents?

Research shows “AI brain fry” is an occupational hazard for managers of teams of bots, says the writer.

I was chairing a panel discussion about artificial intelligence the other day when someone in the audience asked about something I had never thought of before.

The question went like this: The way your average manager is graded and paid often depends on how many people they manage. The higher the headcount, the higher the pay and seniority. But what happens when a manager’s human underlings are replaced by AI agents?