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How did someone as smart as Jensen Huang do something so foolish?

Whether he fell victim to a Chinese plot to steal US secrets or merely gave his enemies ammunition to attack him, the Nvidia boss has only himself to blame.

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Alice Huang (right) attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (in black) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025.

Alice Huang (right) attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (in black) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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Lin Suling

He has been called the “Taylor Swift of tech” and the business baron in a leather jacket.

But having watched Jensen Huang speak in person at the World Economic Forum earlier in 2026, I came away with a different impression: The Nvidia chief executive is a considerably more formidable intellect than he is often given credit for.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.