How did someone as smart as Jensen Huang do something so foolish?
Whether he fell victim to a Chinese plot to steal US secrets or merely gave his enemies ammunition to attack him, the Nvidia boss has only himself to blame.
He has been called the “Taylor Swift of tech” and the business baron in a leather jacket.
But having watched Jensen Huang speak in person at the World Economic Forum earlier in 2026, I came away with a different impression: The Nvidia chief executive is a considerably more formidable intellect than he is often given credit for.