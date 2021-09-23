How common prosperity will affect China's private sector

On Aug 17, President Xi Jinping explained the concept of "common prosperity" at the Central Finance Committee Meeting. He said: "Common prosperity is a key requirement of socialism and a major feature of Chinese-style modernisation."

This is a clear signal that policies are in for a sea of changes, from reforming income distribution and providing more equal opportunities in education, healthcare, pension and housing to addressing monopolistic behaviours and extending boundaries of prosperity from material needs to spiritual satisfaction. The immediate focus might be put on reducing income inequality through the so-called "primary, secondary and tertiary wealth distribution".