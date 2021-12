(CAIXIN GLOBAL) - Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd, known as CATL, is clearly a darling of investors betting on the future of electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage in the global economy's green transition.

Established 10 years ago, the battery maker has grown into the third-most-valuable publicly traded company in China, behind national liquor maker Kweichow Moutai and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.