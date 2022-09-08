How China has gained influence over the iPhone

The smartphone has gone from being a product that is designed in California and made in China to one that is a creation of both countries.

Tripp Mickle
Updated
Published
33 min ago


This autumn, Apple will make some of its flagship iPhones outside China for the first time, a small but significant change for a company that has built one of the most sophisticated supply chains in the world with the help of the Chinese authorities.

But the development of the iPhone 14 shows how complicated it will be for Apple to truly untangle itself from China. More than ever, Apple's Chinese employees and suppliers contributed complex work and sophisticated components for the 15th year of its marquee device, including aspects of manufacturing design, speakers and batteries, according to four people familiar with the new operations and analysts.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 08, 2022, with the headline How China has gained influence over the iPhone.



