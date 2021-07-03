For Subscribers
How China found its confidence and voice
To understand the trajectory of Sino-US competition, one needs to look at a major turning point in 2008 and the key people who shaped China President Xi Jinping's views.
In a divorce, one cannot listen to just the wife or husband's side of the story. So it is with Sino-US relations, which have escalated from trade tensions in 2018 into an all-out strategic conflict today.
While we often read analyses about the conflict in the Western media, there is a shortage of Chinese perspectives. Yet it is through the thoughts of influential Chinese leaders that we can perhaps better understand the direction of Sino-US rivalry.
