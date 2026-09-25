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How can we tackle AI’s financial risks?

Out of public sight, bureaucrats are trying to fight digital fire with fire.

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The news that China and the US are considering a joint “hotline” to discuss AI risks is a small symbolic step in the right direction.

The news that China and the US are considering a joint “hotline” to discuss AI risks is a small symbolic step in the right direction, says the writer.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Gillian Tett

Could AI spark a financial crisis? That was one question hanging over New York this week as world leaders gathered for the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

For while some investors are fretting that the AI stock bubble might burst and/or some data centre debt go into default, many UNGA attendees raised another question: Will malevolent humans use artificial intelligence to launch devastating cyberattacks on key infrastructure – such as financial markets?

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AI/artificial intelligence

Banks and financial institutions

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.