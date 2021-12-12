For Subscribers
How can excluding singles from buying PLH flats be inclusive?
Singles too have investment, retirement needs. How can they get a bigger bite of the public housing pie?
Yet another big new flat that I am excluded from buying directly from the Housing Board by virtue of being single.
That was my first thought when the new prime location public housing (PLH) model, which imposes stricter buying and selling conditions on flat owners to keep public housing in prime areas affordable, was announced in late October.