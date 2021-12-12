How can excluding singles from buying PLH flats be inclusive?

Singles too have investment, retirement needs. How can they get a bigger bite of the public housing pie?

Senior Business Correspondent
Plots for an upcoming Build-To-Order project in Rochor. Singles are barred from buying new prime location housing (PLH) flats directly from the Housing Board and also from the PLH resale market. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
  • Published
    6 hours ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Yet another big new flat that I am excluded from buying directly from the Housing Board by virtue of being single.

That was my first thought when the new prime location public housing (PLH) model, which imposes stricter buying and selling conditions on flat owners to keep public housing in prime areas affordable, was announced in late October.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 