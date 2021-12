Artificial intelligence (AI) is everywhere now and there are growing calls for its regulation. There is, for example, the debate over whether AI should have its own legal personality and be subject to criminal law and punishment.

But AI is currently very far from reaching sapience, the ability to think and reflect in the manner of a person. Killer robots like HAL 9000 from Arthur C. Clarke's novel 2001: A Space Odyssey remain strictly science fiction.