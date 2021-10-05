How AI helped to complete Beethoven's 10th Symphony

A full recording of the work of musicologists and computer scientists will be released this week

Ahmed Elgammal
A full recording of Beethoven's 10th Symphony is set to be released on Oct 9, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When Ludwig van Beethoven died in 1827, he was three years removed from the completion of his Ninth Symphony, a work heralded by many as his magnum opus. He had started work on his 10th Symphony but, due to deteriorating health, wasn't able to make much headway: All he left behind were some musical sketches.

Ever since then, Beethoven fans and musicologists have puzzled and lamented over what could have been. His notes teased at some magnificent reward, albeit one that seemed forever out of reach.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 