Letter From Bangkok

How a Thai murder case created a YouTube star

Social media users elevate prime suspect in girl's murder to celebrity status, admiring his calmness under scrutiny and even good looks

Indochina Bureau Chief
In this videograb of a clip on the 'Lung Phol Pa Taen Family' Youtube channel, murder suspect Chaiphol Wipha is seen fixing agricultural machinery.PHOTO: LUNG PHOL PA TAEN FAMILY / YOUTUBE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

It's dark as villagers gather outside a house in north-eastern Thailand for some sticky rice and chicken soup.

Seated on the mat among them is a man who looks a little trendier than the usual rural folk. Sporting a crew cut and fitting T-shirt, he sips the soup, then grunts with satisfaction into the microphone he is holding in one hand.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 