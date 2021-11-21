For Subscribers
Letter From Bangkok
How a Thai murder case created a YouTube star
Social media users elevate prime suspect in girl's murder to celebrity status, admiring his calmness under scrutiny and even good looks
It's dark as villagers gather outside a house in north-eastern Thailand for some sticky rice and chicken soup.
Seated on the mat among them is a man who looks a little trendier than the usual rural folk. Sporting a crew cut and fitting T-shirt, he sips the soup, then grunts with satisfaction into the microphone he is holding in one hand.