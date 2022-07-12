The race to lead Britain

How a political leader's word shapes trust in public affairs

The politician’s most deadly weapon is all-too-often abused.

Mr Boris Johnson treated the truth as casually as the reputations of the credulous colleagues sent out to defend him. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Promotional videos and newspaper articles are gushing from the 11 candidates who have so far applied to become Britain's next prime minister. As the Conservative Party immerses itself in a torrent of verbiage, it also needs to grapple with the record of the man fast heading for the exit - and especially with his remarkable gift with words.

Words were the making of Boris Johnson. His political career was built on his time in 1989-94 as a correspondent for the Daily Telegraph in Brussels, where he single-handedly invented a Eurosceptic brand of journalism full of bureaucrats mandating straight bananas, banning prawn-cocktail crisps and building themselves two-mile-high office blocks. The Italian rubber industry, he wrote, was in trouble with the Eurocrats for making undersized condoms. None of it was true - but none of it was completely false, either.

