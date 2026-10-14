Hotter, hazier and higher food prices: El Nino’s sting in the tail has yet to arrive

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We’re already feeling and seeing El Nino’s impacts. But greater risks are still to come and will be a key test for ASEAN.

For South-east Asia, 2027 could well break heat records and prove a key test of the region’s resilience.

2026’s El Nino has brought a familiar, if painful, pattern: unbearable heat, dry weather, fires in Indonesia and choking haze blanketing the region. Many expect a dissipation in the coming weeks with the onset of the wet season. That’s a false hope.

“El Nino is not a short burst of hot weather that simply disappears when the northeast monsoon arrives,” said professor Ben Horton, dean of the School of Energy and Environment at City University of Hong Kong.