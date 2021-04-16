H&M saga in Vietnam: The promise and peril of social media

H&M, the globe-trotting purveyor of fast fashion, has in recent times found itself caught in the pincers of rival nationalisms. The source of the latest controversy - the Swedish firm's supposed position on China's divisive nine-dash line claim to the South China Sea.

H&M has been facing a growing uproar and boycott calls from social media users in Vietnam who accuse it of capitulating to Beijing by posting on its website a nine-dash line map that China uses to lay claim to large swathes of the South China Sea. Vietnam disputes China's territorial claims on various maritime features in the sea.