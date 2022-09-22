Speaking Of Asia

Hints of a thaw in Sino-Indian ties

Troop pullback announcement and praise for Delhi's stand on IPEF are positive notes in a relationship marked by deep suspicion

Ravi Velloor
Associate Editor
Updated
Published
5 min ago
If this had been a Bollywood movie script, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, onstage at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand last week, would have looked at each other for a long moment, then folded the other in a prolonged embrace before turning their eyes skyward to the future with perhaps a song about the Old Silk Road playing in the background.

For the moment, such thoughts must remain wishful thinking; although both leaders did share a stage for the obligatory SCO summit photograph, the two found it difficult to share a dinner table and gave the pre-summit informal feast organised for summit participants a miss.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 22, 2022, with the headline Hints of a thaw in Sino-Indian ties. Subscribe

