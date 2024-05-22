Hindu-Muslim split is not India’s most dangerous divide

If the long-established consensus around states’ rights continues to erode, the country will be in real trouble.

Mihir Sharma

Voters at a polling station in India's West Bengal state on May 20. West Bengal's voting is spread over seven days to limit the risk of riots. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
May 22, 2024, 05:00 PM
Published
May 22, 2024, 05:00 PM
India’s weeks-long election is drawing to a close. Between now and June 1, the remaining 164 of 543 constituencies in the Lower House of Parliament will vote. Much attention to date has focused on how the country’s religious and caste divides have become political fodder. In fact, tensions between states may be even more dangerous.

Those divisions will be on full display in these last few days of campaigning. Only three states vote in every single one of the seven phases of India’s election, which began on April 19: giants Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which with a combined population of 350 million would together be the third-largest country in the world, and smaller West Bengal, which since the 1970s has always been ruled by a different party from that in power in New Delhi.

