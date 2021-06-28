For Subscribers
Power Play
High stakes for US, China as post-Duterte chess moves get under way
The Philippines 2022 elections offer Washington and Beijing an opportunity for a reset that will fit into their agenda for the region. • Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.
The United States and China are quietly playing the board, as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte winds down his tumultuous six-year reign, and political houses here begin moving pieces to get a shot at his throne.
Mr Duterte still holds the cards, with his daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio favoured to win if the elections slated for May 9 next year were held today.