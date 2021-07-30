Hierarchy, stability and Pax Americana

Smaller states should look at America’s character and actions, not its position in the world order, in deciding if the superpower can best fulfil their strategic and economic needs

The US Navy's USS Rafael Peralta (left) and the Australian navy's HMAS Ballarat conducting maritime manoeuvres off the coast of Queensland, Australia, this month. The US has not given up its hegemonic status in Asia, says the writer, adding that it spent much of the 1990s and 2000s boosting the alliances that really mattered.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Khong Yuen Foong For The Straits Times
  • Published
    1 hour ago
In a recent contribution to this paper, Straits Times editorial writer Asad Latif poses the fascinating question: Which system is more likely to produce peace? By system, he meant the diplomatic system that the powers-that-be rely on to regulate inter-state relations.

He contrasts two systems, a hierarchical one typified by the Chinese tributary system and its tianxia aspirations (of ruling all under heaven), and a horizontal one per the Westphalian system privileging “the formal equality of sovereign states independent of any external, higher authority”.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 30, 2021, with the headline 'Hierarchy, stability and Pax Americana'.
