If you hung out on Twitter recently, you may have noticed vibrant AI-generated images popping up on your feed like some kind of psychedelic fever dream.

Some of these were made using Wombo Dream, an app developed by a Canadian start-up which is now available across platforms including Android, iOS and the Internet. Dream lets you type in key words that prompt the AI to generate art. You can choose from different styles such as "festive", "mystical", "vibrant" and "dark fantasy".