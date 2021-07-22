Here's how the US can win more friends in South-east Asia

At last week's Apec leaders' informal summit arranged by current chair New Zealand to discuss the pandemic and related crises, Chinese President Xi Jinping quoted a Maori saying: Turn your face to the sun, and the shadow falls behind you.

It is an interesting metaphor for the times, more so since many people see China's rise as no less significant than that of a second sun entering the solar system. The next thing then, of course, is to ask: Which sun to look towards?