Here’s how one country may have solved a violent uprising

A recent Turkish law moving towards an end to the conflict with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party could be a model for other militant groups.

Lawmakers attending a voting session on a Bill establishing a legal framework for the disbandment of the PKK at the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, on Aug 10.

It is a striking move for a country that has put national security above almost everything else over the past decade. Turkey’s Parliament last week passed a law providing a partial amnesty for members of the government’s one-time archnemesis, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, opening the door to ending one of the Middle East’s longest-running insurgencies.

For nearly half a century, the PKK has fought the Turkish state to push for Kurdish rights and autonomy in a conflict that has spilled across Turkey’s borders into Iraq, Syria and Iran. The new law creates a path for thousands of fighters and supporters in prison or exile to return to civilian life.