Here’s how Japan can curb rising home prices: Tax foreign buyers more
Many locals feel priced out of the property market while foreigners are snapping up luxury units.
TOKYO – In Singapore, foreign nationals who purchase residential property must foot an Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD) of 60%.
The rate, doubled from 30% in April 2023, was a preemptive measure to curb cross-border capital inflows, cool speculative overheating and ensure that home ownership remains attainable for local residents.