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Here’s how Japan can curb rising home prices: Tax foreign buyers more

Many locals feel priced out of the property market while foreigners are snapping up luxury units.

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General home ownership is slipping beyond the reach of the sandwiched middle class in Japan, says the writer.

General home ownership is slipping beyond the reach of the sandwiched middle class in Japan, says the writer.

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

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Walter Sim

TOKYO – In Singapore, foreign nationals who purchase residential property must foot an Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD) of 60%.

The rate, doubled from 30% in April 2023, was a preemptive measure to curb cross-border capital inflows, cool speculative overheating and ensure that home ownership remains attainable for local residents.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.