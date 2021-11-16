For Subscribers
Helping the homeless beyond putting a roof over their heads
There are complex physiological, emotional and social needs involved. Making them feel at home, included and supported is important too.
Moves by the Government and those on the ground such as social service agencies and volunteers to address the complex issues faced by Singaporeans who are homeless have expanded to include different approaches over the past few years.
They are moving away from traditional approaches of seeing the solution as simply putting a roof over someone's head.