Helping persons with disabilities find work in Singapore: A personal testimony

From 1984 to 1990, I was based in Washington, as Singapore’s ambassador to the United States. Soon after my arrival, someone from Gallaudet University contacted me. I must confess that I had never heard of the university.

Gallaudet University is a private, federally chartered university, founded in 1864 for students who are deaf or hard of hearing. I was told that there were a few students from Singapore at the university and asked if I would like to meet them. My wife and I invited them home for dinner. We kept in touch with all the students while we were in Washington.