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Hegseth’s call for public execution a sign of moral decay

The decision to live-stream the execution of Nidal Malik Hasan if carried out would place the US in the same company as Iran, Afghanistan and North Korea.

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The lawyers for Nidal Malik Hasan are expected to argue that public execution would amount to constitutionally banned “cruel and unusual punishment”.

The lawyers for Nidal Malik Hasan are expected to argue that public execution would amount to constitutionally banned “cruel and unusual punishment”.

PHOTO: AFP

Edward Luce

A raucous crowd of 20,000 gathered in Owensboro, Kentucky, in 1936 to watch the hanging of Rainey Bethea, a 22-year-old convicted rapist. Revulsion at the media frenzy and carnival-style atmosphere led to a US ban on public executions that has stuck for 90 years.

Last week, Pete Hegseth, America’s self-named “Secretary of War”, broke that taboo when he said the Pentagon would live-stream the execution of Nidal Malik Hasan, a military psychiatrist who shot and killed 13 of his fellow soldiers.

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Pete Hegseth

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Death penalty/Capital punishment

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.