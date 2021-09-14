Hear that? It's your voice being monetised

'This call may be recorded for training and quality control purposes' is an ambiguous sentence that is being used by companies as legal cover for developing ways to tap the market potential of voice biometrics.

Joseph Turow
We could be entering a voice-first era, where people will speak their instructions and thoughts to their digital companions.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

(NYTIMES) If you've ever dialled an 800 number to ask or complain about something you bought or to make an inquiry about something you're thinking of buying, there is a decent chance you were profiled - by the arrangement of your words and the tone of your voice - without knowing it.

My research suggests many customer contact centres now approach and manage callers based on what they think the person's voice or syntax reveals about the individual's emotions, sentiments and personality, often in real time.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 