Healthcare subsidy changes a step in the right direction
But more tweaks can be done, especially for older Singaporeans with only basic MediShield Life coverage
The recently announced changes to the way healthcare at public hospitals is subsidised gives more help to those in the lower-income groups, and encourage people to seek the correct level of care. It is a step in the right direction.
But more tweaks are needed for the public healthcare subsidy system to function optimally. Perhaps these can be done over the coming year, before the changes come into effect.