I did not know whether to be awed or saddened by how skilfully healthcare workers dealt with a grouchy relative I was accompanying to the hospital.

Awed because they deftly handled the person instead of running away screaming like I wanted to; saddened because their skills could have been forged via the flames of being abused by patients. In one incident, a patient told a front-liner she was paid to get cursed at and that she should just suck it up.