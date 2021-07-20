Healthcare for migrant workers: More than just easy access to medical centres

Affordability, fear of dismissal and quality of medical services are among issues that need to be addressed under the new healthcare system

Aysha Farwin and Michelle Law for The Straits Times
Migrant workers here have access to 13 semi-permanent medical centres that serve them exclusively and provide simple care for acute and chronic conditions.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
  • Published
    31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

It was reported last month that a new primary healthcare system will be set up for Singapore's migrant workers, who will be able to get healthcare services from six medical centres across the island.

Migrant workers have long been neglected by Singapore's healthcare system, and this is a step in the right direction in ensuring that migrant workers have adequate access to essential health services.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 