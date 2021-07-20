For Subscribers
Healthcare for migrant workers: More than just easy access to medical centres
Affordability, fear of dismissal and quality of medical services are among issues that need to be addressed under the new healthcare system
It was reported last month that a new primary healthcare system will be set up for Singapore's migrant workers, who will be able to get healthcare services from six medical centres across the island.
Migrant workers have long been neglected by Singapore's healthcare system, and this is a step in the right direction in ensuring that migrant workers have adequate access to essential health services.