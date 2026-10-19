HBL during haze works only when there is workplace flexibility
Schools are prepared for home-based learning. Are our workplaces prepared for parents?
June Yong
I still recall when my dining table was transformed into a classroom for children of three different primary school levels. I also wore the hats of IT helpdesk, homework supervisor, cook and emotional coach, while juggling a part-time job of my own.
My husband was working from home during the circuit breaker period, but as a front-line worker, he returned to the workplace once restrictions were lifted, so much of the day-to-day coordination of home-based learning (HBL) fell on me.