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HBL during haze works only when there is workplace flexibility

Schools are prepared for home-based learning. Are our workplaces prepared for parents?

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On paper, HBL sounds like a seamless digital transition. In reality, as many parents realised in the days of the pandemic, it requires significant behind-the-scenes support from caregivers.

On paper, HBL sounds like a seamless digital transition. In reality, as many parents realised in the days of the Covid-19 pandemic, it requires significant behind-the-scenes support from caregivers.

PHOTO: ST FILE

June Yong

I still recall when my dining table was transformed into a classroom for children of three different primary school levels. I also wore the hats of IT helpdesk, homework supervisor, cook and emotional coach, while juggling a part-time job of my own.

My husband was working from home during the circuit breaker period, but as a front-line worker, he returned to the workplace once restrictions were lifted, so much of the day-to-day coordination of home-based learning (HBL) fell on me. 

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.