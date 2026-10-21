Hawker food and our struggle to eat healthily

The finger typically points to an ill-disciplined public but that would be a mistake.

The latest National Population Health Survey and National Nutrition Survey findings are disconcerting. While headlines highlighted the reduction in sugar consumption, the much more worrying finding is that calorie intake is rising, saturated fat consumption is climbing, and 95% of us exceed recommended daily sodium limits.

Despite years of public education and government exhortation to eat more healthily, some might say that the study vindicates the idea that we Singaporeans simply lack self-control and perhaps lead such stressful lives that we instinctively reach out for comfort food at every opportunity.