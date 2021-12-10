For Subscribers
Has the 'common prosperity' drive hurt China's prospects?
The leading icons of Chinese industries will change, but party direction and business sentiments point to the country staying the course with present policies
I have been travelling in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen and Hangzhou for the past 11 weeks, meeting the founders, chief executive officers and senior management of over 20 listed companies.
Given that the Chinese government's "common prosperity" policy has been a hot topic, I asked them cheekily: "Have you been invited to afternoon tea by your local government officials? How much wealth are you willing to give up to appease Xi?"
