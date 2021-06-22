Has the Biden charm offensive worked with Europe?

United States President Joe Biden's first overseas trip resembled a gigantic speed-dating event. In just one week, Mr Biden met around 45 European monarchs, presidents and prime ministers, and at every step he took great trouble to caress the European soul.

He praised the link between the US and Europe as an "alliance of democracies". He flattered the Europeans about their supposedly important role in the restoration of a multilateral world order. And he renewed America's commitment to Nato, the US-led military alliance in Europe.