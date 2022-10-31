Harvard in the spotlight – How diversity undermined affirmative action

When the US Supreme Court first ruled that universities could consider race in their admissions process, in 1978’s Regents of the University of California v Bakke, the nine justices wrote six opinions among them. The divisions were suggestive of an enduring uncertainty in the debate about affirmative action, which will return to the Supreme Court in oral arguments this week: Even among its supporters, there isn’t always a consensus over what affirmative action is for.

First, affirmative action might be a form of reparations, redress for African Americans after the centuries in which they were enslaved and then denied the equal protection of the law. This is the implication of Lyndon Johnson’s famous Howard University address, in which he described the unfairness of freeing a person “hobbled by chains” for years and telling them “you are free to compete with all the others” without providing redress. It’s the clearest moral case for affirmative action – that the multigenerational consequences of slavery and Jim Crow require an exception, for some period of time, to official principles of nondiscrimination.